Joe Giudice Thinks Teresa Giudice Cheated During His Time in Prison

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Oct. 25, 2019 1:32 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Teresa Giudice, Joe Giudice

Bravo

Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice…no longer a united front?

The couple shot to fame on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and then found themselves in the crosshairs of law enforcement with fraud charges. Teresa served time in prison first, then Joe on a longer sentence. Following his release, Joe, who is not an American citizen, was placed in an ICE detainment facility while he awaited news of his appeal to keep him in the United States. Joe eventually successfully petitioned to be released back to his birthplace, Italy, while waiting for his appeal to process.

While all this happened, the couple were tabloid fixtures with both being photographed with mysterious partners while the other was locked up. The Giudices are now set to tell all with Andy Cohen in The Real Housewives of New Jersey Special Event: Joe and Teresa Unlocked.

Watch

Teresa Giudice Denies Cheating on Husband Joe

In a preview of the joint interview, Andy points out that Joe was photographed with other women while Teresa was in prison and asks Joe if he was faithful to Teresa. "I was, actually, yeah," he says.

And was Teresa faithful while Joe was in prison? "I don't know, I don't think so," Joe says.

In another preview released by Andy,the host says, "Now the entire fate of the Giudice family hangs in the balance as Joe awaits overseas for a final verdict about where he'll spend the rest of his life."

The preview features Teresa and Joe with some choice soundbites, including:

"Did she have anything to do with what happened to Joe and I? Was she a rat?" Teresa says.

"Did I feel like he was faithful? No," Teresa says.

"You were photographed with women also," Teresa says.

"That's why it made it OK for you?" Joe asks.

"I'm just happy he's free," Teresa cries.

The special interview airs Sunday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Masked Singer, Flower

Our Best The Masked Singer Season 2 Guesses

Camila Cabello, Emilia Clarke

Watch Camila Cabello Completely Fangirl Over Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke

Married to Medicine

Married to Medicine's Midseason Trailer Features Lap Dances, Revenge and One Shocking Feud

Avery, 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, **DO NOT USE UNTIL MONDAY JUNE 24 2019**

Can 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Stars Avery and Omar's Marriage Survive Years of Separation?

Exclusive: Omar Doesn't Know If He Could Stay Married to Avery

Peter Scanavino Has Hope For Carisi & Rollins on "Law & Order: SVU"

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Aladin Claims Laura Catfished Him

TAGS/ Teresa Giudice , Joe Giudice , Andy Cohen , Real Housewives , The Real Housewives Of New Jersey , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.