Watch Camila Cabello Completely Fangirl Over Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke

In the game of fangirling, Camila Cabello definitely just won big!

While appearing on The Graham Norton Show this week, the former Fifth Harmony member knew she was going to perform one of her biggest hits.

What she may not have expected was the epic moment when she got to sit on the same couch as Game of Thrones stars Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa.

"So the moment I've been waiting for is about to happen. I'm going to meet Khal Drogo and Khaleesi," she shared on her Instagram Stories. "I will not call them by their real names because you know, Game of Thrones isn't a real thing." LOL!

So how did it go down? Perhaps you should watch the video for yourself to find out.