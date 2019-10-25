Jane Fonda Arrested for the Third Time While Protesting With Ted Danson in Washington, D.C.

  • By
    &

by kelli boyle | Fri., Oct. 25, 2019 11:20 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jane Fonda, Ted Danson

Araya Diaz/Getty Images, Todd Williamson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Jane Fonda and Ted Danson are calling on climate justice.

On Friday, the activist and The Good Place actor were arrested while protesting in support of climate change in Washington, D.C. As shown in videos on social media, Fonda—wearing the same red coat she's worn at the last two week's demonstrations—marched to Capitol Hill with Danson and a group of activists as part of her Fire Drill Fridays campaign. Videos of the 81-year-old being arrested were shared by the campaign's Twitter account, as well as photos of Danson being arrested for the first time. According to the campaign's Twitter account, the subject of today's protest was restoring and protecting the world's oceans.

The Capitol Police confirmed to E! News, "Today, the United States Capitol Police arrested 32 individuals for unlawfully demonstrating in the intersection of East Capitol and First Streets. All were charged with D.C. Code §22-1307, Crowding, Obstructing or Incommoding."

Photos

Stars Arrested Fighting for a Cause

This marks the third consecutive Friday that Fonda has been apprehended for her climate protests, which—as she announced on her website earlier this month—will be a four-month effort focusing on a different facet of climate change each week. Fonda has moved to D.C. in order to participate in this campaign, her statement revealed.

"Inspired by [Greta Thunberg] and the youth climate strikes as well as Reverend Barber's Moral Mondays and Randall Robinson's often daily anti-apartheid protests, I've moved to Washington, D.C. to be closer to the epicenter of the fight for our climate," Fonda wrote. "Every Friday through January, I will be leading weekly demonstrations on Capitol Hill to demand that action by our political leaders be taken to address the climate emergency we are in. We can't afford to wait."

Jane Fonda, Arrested

J Scott Applewhite/AP/Shutterstock

"I will be on the Capitol every Friday, rain or shine, inspired and emboldened by the incredible movement our youth have created," her statement added. "I can no longer stand by and let our elected officials ignore – and even worse – empower – the industries that are destroying our planet for profit. We can not continue to stand for this."

These protests are becoming a celebrity affair. Last week, Fonda's Grace & Frankie co-star Sam Waterston was arrested for participating in the demonstration.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Camila Cabello

Watch Camila Cabello Completely Fangirl Over Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke

Pumpkin Carving Contest With Jonathan Bennett & Tator Edwards

Mercedes, Reza Farahan

Shahs of Sunset's Reza Farahan Granted 3-Year Restraining Order Against Mercedes ''MJ'' Javid's Husband

Married to Medicine

Married to Medicine's Midseason Trailer Features Lap Dances, Revenge and One Shocking Feud

Winnie Harlow, Maluma, Natalia Barulich

Maluma and Natalia Barulích Break Up Amid Winnie Harlow Romance Rumors

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Photo Removed From Buckingham Table

Queen Letizia of Spain, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's Red Leather Skirt Is Straight Out of Queen Letizia of Spain's Closet

TAGS/ Jane Fonda , Arrests , Protests , Politics , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.