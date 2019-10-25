Maluma and Natalia Barulích Break Up Amid Winnie Harlow Romance Rumors

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Oct. 25, 2019 10:59 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Winnie Harlow, Maluma, Natalia Barulich

Frazer Harrison/Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for ESCADA; Rob Latour/Shutterstock

It's over for Maluma and Natalia Barulích.

The 25-year-old singer and the 27-year-old model have called it quits after two years together.

"I love Juan Luis [Maluma] very much," Barulích said in a statement to E! News on Friday. "But right now we need to take time for ourselves and our careers so that we can continue to grow as artists and individuals"

News of the split came shortly after Maluma sparked romance rumors with Winnie Harlow. Earlier this week, sources told the outlet the two dined at the Latin restaurant Blend in Long Island City with pals. The 25-year-old model also reportedly attended the "HP" artist's concert in New York. Per the publication, the dynamic duo were then spotted "dancing closely" at an after-party. However, an insider told Page Six they're "just close friends" and a separate source said Maluma is "completely single." 

Still, social media sleuths had some questions after seeing a few exchanges. 

Watch

Kim Kardashian & Winnie Harlow FaceTime North West

For instance, Harlow left a heart-eyed emoji underneath a shirtless video of the musician. She also posted a fire emoji underneath a pic of him celebrating his 47 million Instagram followers.

Maluma and Barulích started dating in 2017 and became Instagram official in 2018.

E! News has reached out to reps for comment.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Black Friday, Shopping

Pre-Black Friday Sales You Can Shop Now: 2019's Best Deals

The MixTapE!, Selena Gomez, Kesha, Ke$ha

The MixtapE! Presents Selena Gomez, Kesha and More New Music Musts

Camila Cabello

Watch Camila Cabello Completely Fangirl Over Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke

Pumpkin Carving Contest With Jonathan Bennett & Tator Edwards

Mercedes, Reza Farahan

Shahs of Sunset's Reza Farahan Granted 3-Year Restraining Order Against Mercedes ''MJ'' Javid's Husband

Jane Fonda, Arrested

Jane Fonda Arrested for the Third Time While Protesting With Ted Danson in Washington, D.C.

Married to Medicine

Married to Medicine's Midseason Trailer Features Lap Dances, Revenge and One Shocking Feud

TAGS/ Maluma , Couples , Breakups , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.