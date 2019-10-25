EJ Johnson Just Dressed Up as Paris Hilton for Her Star-Studded Halloween Party

Dressing up as the host of the Halloween party? That's hot!

One week before the spooky holiday officially rolls into town, Paris Hilton decided to host a celebration where attendees dressed to impress.

For starters, the hostess didn't disappoint with her warrior princess costume that featured heart-shaped sunglasses and a white sheer cape.

But it's Rich Kids of Beverly Hills alum EJ Johnson who is grabbing the attention of pop culture fans thanks to his take on Paris.

"Boudoir Barbie," he shared on Instagram Stories when teasing his look that included a pink sheer gown with furry sleeves and a white pair of shorts. When leaving the Beverly Hills party, EJ was also carrying a turquoise Hermes bag and was barefoot.