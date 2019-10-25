90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Aladin Claims Laura Catfished Him

In a series of video posts (which were done with help, he admitted), Aladin addressed a number of topics that were featured on the show, brought up by Laura on the podcast and included at the "Couples Tell All" two-part reunion. Aladin said English is his third language, he should've had a translator for the reunion, but didn't and that is why he appeared agitated at times and took to Instagram to tell his side of the story.

"Her behavior since we separated has only reinforced my belief that this was not the right partner for me. Lies about a pregnancy and miscarriage, physical abuse, money, cheating, accusations of me being gay, etc. Keep in mind that she is the only who just went on TV kissing another man while still married and saying that he knows how to satisfy. So, it is obvious that if there was infidelity, it was on her part, not mine," Aladin wrote in an Instagram post.