Can 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Stars Avery and Omar's Marriage Survive Years of Separation?

On 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Avery traveled to Lebanon to meet and marry Omar after just days of knowing each other in person. Her plan, which was secret to her family for some time, was to get married, go back to the United States and apply for his visa, then go back overseas and live with him in Syria until his visa was approved.

What Avery didn't realize was…there's a travel ban. And if she went to live with Omar in another country, her application and waiver to show hardship, that she was being kept apart from her husband, wouldn't have any merit because they were away living together.

"There are days that wake up and I'm just so lonely," Avery says.