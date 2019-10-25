About That Law & Order: SVU Scene Fans Can't Stop Buzzing About

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Oct. 25, 2019 6:29 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Erin Anderson, Peter Scanavino, Law &amp;amp; Order SVU

NBC

Law & Order: SVU is no stranger to intense partner dynamics, but where Benson and Stabler didn't, Rollins and Carisi almost did…and still might?

In "At Midnight in Manhattan," the Thursday, Oct. 24 episode of SVU, the squad has three big cases that span a weekend. They're frazzled, there's tension and then there was the big scene between Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and new ADA Carisi (Peter Scanavino) where it all came out. While debating the veracity of a victim's ID, the two had some words over Carisi's departure from the special victims unit.

"What did you think would happen when you moved over to that place?" Rollins asked him. "Because it's all about politics, which is not your strong suit.

Watch

Mariska Hargitay Chokes Up Imagining Life Without Law & Order: SVU

Carisi said he was just doing his job, but Rollins charged it seemed like he was more worried about his boss than the victim. And that's not the only case he had on his plate in the episode. Everybody's nerves? Frayed. "We're drowning because you left," Rollins told him. Carisi said he had to leave, he had to take his shot.

"I would be fine if you were right here beside me!" Rollins said. "You said you're my partner. You walked out on me."

Benson (Mariska Hargitay) put an end to the fight, but all the feelings are not out there.

On the SVU podcast, Giddish said she added that line to the scene. "Because I think—I was like there's something missing here. Like, she says something, but she doesn't go all the way. I feel like you guys want her to go all the way here. She would be fine in this trench that they're in…if you have somebody that you trust, that is your friend and your partner beside you, then you're OK. You're OK going through it. When you're alone, you doubt yourself and you doubt your capabilities. When you have your wingman, your partner, you're like come hell or high water, you're going to figure this out," Giddish said.

Was there more behind it than work partner? "I don't know," Giddish laughed.

"I think it has been more than work at times with them. He comes over, gets along great with kids…it's easy. It's a really easy relationship because they understand each other," Giddish said.

Law & Order: SVU airs Thursdays, 10 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

Latest News
Steve Carell, The Late Show 2019

Steve Carell May Be the Only Person Not Binging The Office

E-Comm: Euphoria Halloween Costumes

Halloween 2019: Your Ultimate Guide for Costumes, Makeup, Decor & More

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Is Sending Meredith To Jail After All

"See" World Premiere - Jason Momoa, Alfre Woodard & More

The Little Mermaid Live

See Auli'i Cravalho Nail Her First The Little Mermaid Live Recording Session

See Auli'i Cravalho Belt Out "Part of Your World" for "Little Mermaid Live"

Lizzie McGuire

Lizzie McGuire Revival is Bringing Back Lizzie's Family

TAGS/ Law And Order: Special Victims Unit , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.