About That Law & Order: SVU Scene Fans Can't Stop Buzzing About

Law & Order: SVU is no stranger to intense partner dynamics, but where Benson and Stabler didn't, Rollins and Carisi almost did…and still might?

In "At Midnight in Manhattan," the Thursday, Oct. 24 episode of SVU, the squad has three big cases that span a weekend. They're frazzled, there's tension and then there was the big scene between Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and new ADA Carisi (Peter Scanavino) where it all came out. While debating the veracity of a victim's ID, the two had some words over Carisi's departure from the special victims unit.

"What did you think would happen when you moved over to that place?" Rollins asked him. "Because it's all about politics, which is not your strong suit.