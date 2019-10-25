Meghan Markle Has the Sweetest Reaction to Prince Harry Crashing Her Gender Equality Discussion

Meghan Markle attended a roundtable discussion on gender equality on Friday, and she brought along a special guest—Prince Harry!

Many expected the Duchess of Sussex's visit to be a solo outing. So, they were pleasantly surprised to see the Duke of Sussex drive up with his wife for the panel.

Once inside, Meghan thanked her fellow participants for letting her husband "crash the party." She also stressed the importance of having both men and women support the initiative.

"In terms of gender equality, which has been something I have championed for quite a long time, you know, I think that that conversation can't happen without men being part of it," she said. "And this is something that is also very key to the way my husband feels. And he's been working in this space since 2013, which a lot of people don't notice as much. But I think that's what's really important: You can't have a conversation about women's empowerment with just women."