Why Selena Gomez Needed to Wait for This Exact Moment to Release New Music

Since Revival, Selena's not just starred in a couple of films and become a successful television producer, serving as EP for Netflix's wildly popular teen drama 13 Reasons Why as well as their just-released docu-series Living Undocumented, partnered with Coach and Puma, and been named Billboard Woman of the Year in 2017, but she faced more than her fair share of setbacks, as well. She made a return to rehab in 2016 to focus on her mental health, revealed in 2017 that she'd dipped out of the spotlight to receive a kidney transplant from friend Francia Raisa and subsequently recover from what proved to be a tougher than expected surgery, dated The Weeknd for a spell before splitting and reconciling with infamous former boyfriend Justin Bieber in late 2017, only to split for what would be the last time in March 2018, just months before he got back together with now-wife Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin).

All the while, she was slowly chipping away at what will be her third solo studio album (which follow the three she released as frontwoman of the band Selena Gomez and the Scene beginning a decade ago). And, in fact, she very nearly released the LP two years ago, she revealed to Ryan Seacrest during an appearance to promote the new material on Thursday, Oct. 24. "It's been four years since I've been working on this album and it's actually perfect timing because I was going to release it two years ago and none of the words that I'm speaking would have existed," she admitted without going too further into detail.