Listen to a Sneak Peek of Taylor Swift's Cats Song

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Oct. 24, 2019 6:42 PM

When Taylor Swiftsigned on to play Bombalurina in Cats, she just knew that she had to squeeze an original song into the film.

"There was an ambition and an aspiration to have an original song in the movie," she tells the cameras in a brand new featurette of the film. "Just very much this understanding of 'let's write the best song we can.'" Together, with the musical talents of playwright Andrew Lloyd Webber, they wrote the song "Beautiful Ghosts." 

In the short clip, Andrew reveals that he wrote the song while Taylor wrote the lyrics, practically moments after hearing what he composed.

Director Tom Hooper says in awe, "What I couldn't believe was the extraordinary beauty of these lyrics that Taylor had written. It was as if someone had come into the film I was in the middle of making and read the script, met the actors, seen the world and reflected back to me a profound understanding of what we are trying to do with the movie. It was utterly thrilling."

Although, it must be mentioned that Taylor is actually in the movie, so she technically was there for every step of the way. Perhaps that's why the song is so fitting for the film.

It helps that Taylor spent a lot of time reading the book written by T.S. Eliot, who lived in the 20th century, so she says she has a deep understanding of the writer. The 29-year-old joked, "If you can't get T.S. Eliot, get T.S.. I'm here for you."

And while the song is intended solely for the character, Victoria, T-Swift fans must not worry, because Taylor sings "Beautiful Ghosts" on the movies soundtrack. 

Hear the song in its entirety when the movie hits theaters on Dec. 20. 

