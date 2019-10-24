Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Aren’t the Same Person—Or Are They?

Late-night TV sure is filled with a lot of Jimmy's.

And now, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel want you to know the only thing that have in common is their first name. Or is it? While Kimmel films his Jimmy Kimmel Live! from Brooklyn this week, he invited his fellow late night host Jimmy to pop by for a little PSA. Tired of being mistake for each other, they set the record straight once and for all in a video highlighting their differences. And to really get the point across, Kimmel and Fallon wore matching sweaters with their last names printed across the front.

"The truth is, we're actually very different Jimmys in a lot of different ways," Kimmel explained to the camera. "For instance, I was born in Brooklyn, New York."

Much to their surprise, this is where their announcement went off the rails. Interjected Fallon, "I was born in Brooklyn, too."

Uh-oh.