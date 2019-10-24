Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Aren’t the Same Person—Or Are They?

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Thu., Oct. 24, 2019 2:19 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Late-night TV sure is filled with a lot of Jimmy's. 

And now, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel want you to know the only thing that have in common is their first name. Or is it? While Kimmel films his Jimmy Kimmel Live! from Brooklyn this week, he invited his fellow late night host Jimmy to pop by for a little PSA. Tired of being mistake for each other, they set the record straight once and for all in a video highlighting their differences. And to really get the point across, Kimmel and Fallon wore matching sweaters with their last names printed across the front. 

"The truth is, we're actually very different Jimmys in a lot of different ways," Kimmel explained to the camera. "For instance, I was born in Brooklyn, New York."

Much to their surprise, this is where their announcement went off the rails. Interjected Fallon, "I was born in Brooklyn, too."

Uh-oh. 

Watch

Jimmy Kimmel Grateful to Be Nominated With Every Talk Show

But no, Kimmel was confident that was just a one question misstep.

Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Kimmel Live

"What did you have for breakfast today?" he asked. To which Fallon responded, "I had oatmeal with baby carrots on top." And, in a strange twist of fate, that happened to be Kimmel's breakfast of choice as well.

Alas, it was just a coincidence. Chimed in Kimmel, "That's a pretty common breakfast."

Or is it? See for yourself in the video above.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Deadliest Catch

A Guide to the Surplus of Drama That Has Sprung From Deadliest Catch

Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Halloween, Victoria's Sectret Models

Kendall Jenner Flaunts Her Booty in Throwback From Victoria's Secret Angel Halloween Costume

Chloe Bridges, Adam DeVine

Adam Devine Is Engaged to Chloe Bridges

Lamar Odom Gushes Over Girlfriend Sabrina Parr

Lizzie McGuire

Lizzie McGuire Revival is Bringing Back Lizzie's Family

Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean "Diddy" Combs Is Changing His Name…Again

Shanley Caswell, Daily Pop

Shanley Caswell Cleansed Her Apartment With Sage After Making The Conjuring—and We Don't Blame Her!

TAGS/ Jimmy Fallon , Jimmy Kimmel , Jimmy Kimmel Live , Late Night , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.