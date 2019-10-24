Lizzie McGuire Revival is Bringing Back Lizzie's Family

Disney+
by Lauren Piester | Thu., Oct. 24, 2019 2:00 PM
Lizzie McGuire's fam will officially be joining her in NYC!
Disney announced today that Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, and Jake Thomas will all be returning alongside Hilary Duff for the Lizzie McGuire revival that Disney+ announced back in August. They even released a pic of the family reunion for the first table read, and if you started to cry a little upon seeing it, you are not alone. (If you also gasped at Robert Carradine's current look, you are also not alone.)
Todd played Jo, Lizzie's mom, while Carradine played her dad Sam, and Thomas played annoying little brother/occasional life-ruiner Matt, and they're all back to probably continue to lovingly embarrass Lizzie even at 30 years old.
Original show creator Terri Minksy is also back to tell the story of Lizzie, about to turn 30, who seemingly has it all—her dream job as an assistant to a fancy New York City decorator, her dream guy and a picturesque Brooklyn apartment—but things aren't always as they seem. With a little help from her friends, her loving family and her 13-year-old alter-ego in animated form, Lizzie navigates the ups and downs of adulthood.
There's no word yet on if those friends include Lalaine and Adam Lamberg, who played BFFs Miranda and Gordo, or Ashlie Brillault and Clayton Snyder, who played frenemies Kate and Ethan, but we can all dream.
"We are incredibly excited to bring back one of the most popular Disney Channel series of all time along with some beloved and familiar faces," said Ricky Strauss, president, Content & Marketing, Disney+ in a statement. "With Terri [Minsky] at the helm and Hilary, Hallie, Robert, and Jake back after all these years, it's our honor to welcome the McGuire family into the Disney+ family."
"Just like there is no Lizzie McGuire without Hilary Duff, there is no McGuire family without Hallie, Robert, and Jake," said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide, in a statement. "The original series holds a special place in the hearts of so many, and we can't wait to introduce fans, both old and new, to an older, wiser, yet still perfectly imperfect Lizzie."
Lizzie McGuire will be going into production soon and will arrive on Disney+ sometime next year. Disney+ launches on November 12.
