Sean "Diddy" Combs Is Changing His Name…Again

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Oct. 24, 2019 1:07 PM

Sean 'Diddy' Combs

When it comes to his name, Sean "Diddy" Combsis all love now.

The rapper and producer is changing his name yet again, but this time, it's not his stage name, but his real name. According to legal documents filed at a Los Angeles court this week, he is requesting to have his legal middle name changed, so that instead of being called Sean John Combs, he will be known as Sean Love Combs.

No word on whether the move will lead to a name change for his Sean John apparel line.

Almost two years ago, Diddy declared in a Twitter video, "I decided to change my name again! My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love. #TakeDat."

He later said he was joking, adding, "I didn't change my name. It's just part of one of my alter egos. To set the record straight—because I have a lot of press to do the next couple of weeks—you can address me by any of my older names but if you still want to call me Love, you can call me Love baby but I was only playing." 

Diddy went by the stage name Puff Daddy—Puffy for short—when he rose to fame as a rapper in 1997. He changed his alias to P. Diddy in 2001 and dropped the P in 2005.

