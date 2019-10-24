What the Fashion Bio: Morgan Stewart

Morgan Stewart is an E! News contributor and television personality, where she serves as an on-air host for E!'s #NecessaryRealness segment. She hosts across their digital platform, infamous for her witty and hilariously sharp commentary focusing on what's trending in lifestyle, fashion, beauty and fitness. Prior to delving into the world of entertainment news, she was the star of E!'s hit reality series #RICHKIDS of Beverly Hills. The show lasted for four seasons and the series finale premiered in June 2016.

In 2010, Morgan started her own successful fashion and lifestyle blog called Boobs & Loubs, which she designed for ambitious, driven and stylish women. Morgan's vivacious energy and trendsetting tastes have made her one of the most successful lifestyle bloggers on the web and her social following has amassed to over 1 million people and continues to grow.

In April 2016, Morgan released her highly anticipated athleisure collection with Touché LA. The collection was inspired by Morgan's everyday life and combines functional workout wear with ready to wear pieces. Due to its success, Touché LA X Morgan Stewart launched its fourth season in June 2017. Since then, Morgan expanded her designs from the collaboration, ultimately leading her to solely create her own line called TLA By Morgan Stewart.