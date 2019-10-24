Inside PewDiePie's Insanely Profitable, Endlessly Controversial YouTube Empire

After quitting uni in 2011, not to focus on his burgeoning YT career, but because the course failed to spark interest in him any longer, he's since claimed, Kjellberg's genuinely goofy and energetic personality helped to elevate his Let's Play videos—a wildly popular subset of YT content in which the gamer documents their playthrough of a video game with added audio commentary and, usually, a camera view of their face—in a way the website had yet to see.

"I knew people were big at other types of videos, but there was no one big in gaming, and I didn't know you could make money out of it. It was never like a career that I could just quit college to pursue. It was just something I loved to do," he said in a 2015 video. "And here we are five years later and it's exploded."

He wasn't lying.

While he was forced to support himself in the channel's early days by selling prints of his Photoshop art as he worked at a hot dog stand, with his parents refusing to offer him any financial assistance after he dropped out of school, the need for such extracurricular endeavors, as it were, ended quickly. By July 2012, he reached one million subscribers, added another million by September, and had signed a deal with Maker Studios, an independent YouTube network that went on to be purchased by Disney in 2014 (this will be important in a minute) by December.

Exactly a year after he hit one million subscribers, his count hit 10 million and continued to rise. By the end of 2013, he was gaining a new subscriber every 1.037 seconds, closing out the year with just under 19 million, with a growth higher than any other channel that year.