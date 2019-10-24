Wells Adams Reveals the One Bachelor Nation Member Definitely Invited to His Wedding

It may not be the most dramatic, but it's certainly the most anticipated Bachelor wedding of the year.

Excitement is building for Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland's upcoming ceremony. And while it's only been three months since the couple got engaged, that won't stop pop culture fans from wondering who will be invited to this special event.

E! News was able to chat with the groom-to-be as Poo-Pourri kicked off their Giant Poo tour at the Santa Monica Pier. As it turns out, the Bachelor in Paradise star was able to reveal one familiar face guaranteed an invite.

"You're going to get me in trouble with this one! The easiest answer is Chris Harrison will be there," Wells shared with E! News exclusively. "Let's be fair, if it weren't for Chris and a couple of the other executive producers, I would've never even met Sarah. So, Harrison is an integral part of my happiness in general and I love him and now I get to hang out with him every summer, so I want him to be there."

And lucky for Chris, he can simply attend and enjoy the night. In other words, there will be no need to officiate this ceremony.