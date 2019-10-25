Kris Jenner Is "Scared" to Face Khloe Kardashian After Lamar Odom's Book Revelation

by Emily Mae Czachor | Fri., Oct. 25, 2019 7:00 AM
Kris Jenner has some explaining to do.
The momager is notably MIA in this clip from Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and it appears her absence is not without reason. With Khloe Kardashian at a loss as to why her mother has been "literally avoiding" her for days, she turns to Scott Disick for information during a visit to the Flip It Like Disick star's Hidden Hills home.
"It's so weird. I've been looking for mom forever," she tells the three-time dad, who has some relevant intel to share.
"She was here yesterday," he replies, going on to say they spent the afternoon home goods shopping in Westwood. That in itself seems like confirmation Khloe isn't making any of this up, but True Thompson's mom is definitely still wondering "why on earth" Kris would be ignoring her right now.
"She's scared that you're gonna confront her about that SoulCycle thing," Scott explains, referencing the 2015 incident wherein Khloe's ex Lamar Odom showed up to one of her gym classes after allegedly receiving a location tip from the Kar-Jenner matriarch. Conversation surrounding the possible set-up—whose aftermath was captured by KUWTK cameras during season 11—resurfaces this week with the release of Odom's 2019 memoir, Darkness to Light.
"You've got to be kidding me," Khloe exclaims. "It's 600 years go. I don't give a s--t."
She is, however, considerably irked by the silent treatment Kris seems to be sticking her with as of late. So, naturally, she and Scott devise a plan to snap her out of it.
Hear the duo's scheme for a face-to-face chat between Kris and Khloe in the clip above!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?