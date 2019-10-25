Inside Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Incredibly Private Marriage

Save for a few public displays of Instagram-ing and the occasional joint step-and-repeat, Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan fit squarely into category number two. Before they revealed in 2010 that they had welcomed their first child, son Gus, now 9, no one had any idea One Tree Hill's Peyton Sawyer was even dating Denny Duquette from Grey's Anatomy.

And up until a few weeks ago, when the couple released a few select photos from their intimate, early October vows, everyone had kinda assumed The Walking Dead's Negan had already quietly married his love of a decade.

At some point in 2014, a rumor began that the duo, who'd taken to using husband and wife as pet names, had gotten secretly hitched. And the premise seemed reasonable enough that everyone just ran with it, including the 53-year-old and his future bride, 37. "For years, publications have reported that we got married in 2014 or 2015 and that I've been married and divorced before," she wrote in her Instagram reveal. "All untrue. But WE knew our truth. So it felt silly to try and correct anything."

Basically, it's hard to be 100 percent certain just what is going on in their lives at any given moment. And that's just the way the new Mr. and Mrs. Morgan like it.