Lea Michele’s NYC Apartment Was Haunted by a Singing Ghost

Leave it to Lea Michele to have a musical supernatural experience.

While on the topic of ghouls during an appearance on A Little Late With Lilly Singh, the Glee alum revealed that she was once haunted by a singing ghost. "I feel like a lot of people say, ‘Yes, I saw a ghost,'" the newly married star told host Lilly Singh. "But I really, truly had a ghost in an old apartment that I lived in New York."

Just as all of the ghost stories begin, Michele heard a loud, mysterious noise coming from her upstairs. "I'm like, ‘Okay, that was really spooky,'' she recalled. "It was, like, a windstorm, so I'm like, ‘The window must have just blow open.' I go upstairs, nothing. It's silent. Nothing is out of place."

And at this point in her spooky story, she had both Singh and fellow guest Justin Hartley on the edge of their seats.