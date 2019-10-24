Mark Wahlberg Hilariously Warns Fans Not to Send Thousands of Dollars To His Imposters

by kelli boyle | Thu., Oct. 24, 2019 8:52 AM

Mark Wahlberg

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Beware, Internet: If Mark Wahlberg asks you to give him all the money in the world, it's most definitely not him.

The actor took to Instagram on Thursday to warn his followers of a scam being touted in his name, revealing that photoshopped images of his face are being used to get people to fork over thousands of dollars. In the 'grammed photo, a person who has clearly put Wahlberg's face on someone's body is holding up a sign that reads, "My dear, you are my dear friend. I can't in anyway do anything to hurt you, trust me." In a text message accompanying the snap, the person asks, "Text me on my WhatsApp okay."

But the real Wahlberg isn't having any of this. "Your laugh for the day," the superstar wrote on Instagram. "An imposter sent this poorly photoshopped image to convince a fan she was really talking to me. On a serious note, though, please do not send money to anyone claiming to be me."

Before you doubt that anyone could buy into the falsified photo of the 48-year-old, think again. "We just heard yesterday about someone being scammed out of $85,000— be careful," he warned. "Only one verified acct each on IG, Facebook and Twitter. I'm not on WhatsApp, Hangouts, Messenger, Snapchat or TikTok. (You can send screenshots of fake accts to be removed to markwahlbergimposters@gmail.com and my team will take care of it.)"

Chalk this up to another crazy day in the life of very famous people.

