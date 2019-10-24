Mark Wahlberg Hilariously Warns Fans Not to Send Thousands of Dollars To His Imposters

Beware, Internet: If Mark Wahlberg asks you to give him all the money in the world, it's most definitely not him.

The actor took to Instagram on Thursday to warn his followers of a scam being touted in his name, revealing that photoshopped images of his face are being used to get people to fork over thousands of dollars. In the 'grammed photo, a person who has clearly put Wahlberg's face on someone's body is holding up a sign that reads, "My dear, you are my dear friend. I can't in anyway do anything to hurt you, trust me." In a text message accompanying the snap, the person asks, "Text me on my WhatsApp okay."

But the real Wahlberg isn't having any of this. "Your laugh for the day," the superstar wrote on Instagram. "An imposter sent this poorly photoshopped image to convince a fan she was really talking to me. On a serious note, though, please do not send money to anyone claiming to be me."