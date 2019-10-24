Ellie Kemper Has a Hilarious Reason for Insulting Her Newborn Son

  • By
    &

by kelli boyle | Thu., Oct. 24, 2019 7:46 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ellie Kemper, Jimmy Kimmel Live 2019

ABC

Ellie Kemper is figuring out how to be a mom of two—and making some hilarious choices while she's at it.

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star revealed on Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! that adjusting to life with her new baby, Matthew, 1 month, and her firstborn James, 3, has been quite the experience.

"Everyone warned me, of course," Kemper, 39, told host Jimmy Kimmel during his stint in Brooklyn. "Like, 'You need to shower the older one with, like, attention and love. You don't want them to feel left out.'"

Her attempts to make her eldest feel seen are perhaps a bit too strong. "I am going overboard," she joked. "I am, like, so worried about James feeling left out that I find myself, like, insulting the baby to, like, win James' approval. I'm like, 'Matthew's a baby. He's dumb.' It's so mean to the baby! The baby's, like, seven weeks old, he's like, 'Ah!' I'm like, 'You know, James, Matthew can't do what you can do because he's an idiot.' So mean!"

Watch

Ellie Kemper Is Happy With Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Ending

But, in case her newborn see this when he grows up, she sent him a little message. "I love you, Matthew," she told the cameras. "But you're a little dumb."

Of course, she doesn't actually think her baby is dumb. She's just trying really hard to help James adjust. "James knows what I'm saying," Kemper continued. "And I'm a people pleaser, so I'm like, 'Matthew will never remember that I said this, but James will.'"

When asked how she's feeling after adding one more to the family, Kemper kept it real.

"It's a complicated thing," she admitted. "I mean, I will answer you honestly. It feels so strange. It's like—someone made this comparison to me. You have the love of your life, and then one day you just bring home someone like, 'Oh, by the way, this other person will be joining us too.' It's complicated."

In Kimmel's eyes, it's oddly similar to one of his favorite shows. As he joked, "It's like The Bachelor, really, in a way."

James and Matthew, will you accept this rose?

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Final Season, Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles

The Final Season: Supernatural's Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles Reveal Early Fears and Fandom Joys

Nia Jax, Total Divas 905

Watch Nia Jax Take on the Top Rope Despite Knee Injury & Fear of Heights

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's BFF Daniel Martin Says Documentary Was a "Relief"

Taylor Swift, Post Malone, Ariana Grande

American Music Awards 2019: See the Complete List of Nominations

Justin Theroux

Justin Theroux's Dog Nabbed a Cameo in Lady and the Tramp

Laura Prepon, Ben Foster

Laura Prepon Is Pregnant With Her Second Child

Shawn Johnson, Andrew East, Pregnant

How Shawn Johnson Nabbed a Gold Medal-Worthy Marriage

TAGS/ Ellie Kemper , Jimmy Kimmel , Jimmy Kimmel Live , Babies , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.