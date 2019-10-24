Simone Biles' First Pitch at the Astros Game Just Won the World Series

Is there anything that Simone Biles can't do?!

The record-breaking gymnast brought her skills to the baseball mound on Wednesday night for Game 2 of the 2019 World Series, in which the Houston Astros took on the Washington Nationals. Biles had the honor of throwing the first pitch and proved that her talent knows no limits.

Rocking skinny jeans and an orange Astros jersey, the Houston native gold medalist put a unique spin on her pitch—literally. She started things off with an impressive back flip and twist before throwing the ball to the Astros' outfielder Jake Marisnick, stunning the crowd (and the Internet) with her perfect execution.

"Dear Gymnastics Code of Points," Team USA's official Twitter account praised. "When does this become the ‘Biles' on the pitcher's mound?" Even the superstar couldn't contain her excitement, tweeting, "WORLD SERIES BBY."

As she often does, the Olympic gold medalist had her no. 1 fans, Ron Biles and mom Nellie Biles, cheering her on from the stands.