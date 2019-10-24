Selena Gomez Proves She's Fully Moved on From Justin Bieber in "Look at Her Now"

Selena Gomez is on a roll.

After releasing her instant hit "Lose You to Love Me," the 27-year-old artist surprised her fans by dropping another new tune.

The singer debuted her song "Look at Her Now" and a corresponding music video on Thursday.

"And here's my special gift to all of my ride or dies!" she wrote on Instagram shortly after the release. "I created this with Apple especially for you. Y'all have been through it all with me and I thank you for pushing me to be the best. Look At Her Now is out now."

With its colorful lights and rockin' choreography, the music video certainly gave off a different vibe than the emotions associated with the raw, black and white "Lose You to Love Me" video. However, the honest and powerful lyrics still depicted the pain of a breakup.

At the beginning of the song, Selena sang, "They fell in love one summer/A little too wild for each other/Shiny till it wasn't/Feels good till it doesn't/It was her first real lover/His too till he had another/Oh God when she found out/Trust levels went way down."

While she admitted "of course she was sad," she also sang "she's glad she dodged a bullet."

"Took a few years to soak up the tears," she sang, "But look at her now/Watch her go."

Near the end of the empowering anthem, Selena sang how "she knows she'll find love only if she wants it."