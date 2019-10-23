Selena Gomez Addresses Hailey Bieber's Supposed Shade After Releasing a Second New Song

"Look at her now!"

Selena Gomez just surprised dropped a new track and music video, titled "Look at Her Now." To share the special and exciting news, the 27-year-old star took to Instagram and teased a clip of her upbeat song.

"And here's my special gift to all of my ride or dies! I created this with Apple especially for you," she captioned her post. "Y'all have been through it all with me and I thank you for pushing me to be the best. Look At Her Now is out now."

What's more? The pop star even did an Instagram Live, where she thanked her fans for supporting her during this new journey. Gomez even took a moment to address Hailey Bieber's supposed shade, which the 22-year-old model cleared up earlier today.

"I am so grateful for the response of the song. However, I will never stand for women tearing other women down," the "Wolves" singer said during her Instagram Live. "So please be kind to everyone."