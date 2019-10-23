The Challenge Star Amo Hall Is Transitioning

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Oct. 23, 2019 7:26 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Amo Hall

Instagram

The Challenge's Amo Hall is revealing they're transitioning, or as they refer to it, going through a "transformation."

The non-binary star opens up about this transformation to Us Weekly, and discusses what it's been like to be taking hormones for the past two months. "The nature of being a trans person is realizing that not all of us can be Caitlyn Jenner... We don't get to just wake up, walk into a surgeon's office and emerge as beautiful." Amo, who was formerly known as Ammo, shares. "It's not about how you look, it's about how you feel. I think that that's, for me, what I'm focusing on the most right now."

As Amo goes through this transformation, they say they've been "empowered" by the trans community, a feeling they never experienced while growing up in a "really Mormon" home. 

The 27-year-old also reveals their experience dressing in drag on season 31 of The Real World is what helped them to realize they're non-binary. 

Watch

Laverne Cox Fights for LGBT Rights at 2019 Emmys Red Carpet

"I was watching the other men get ready and kind of turn gender into something that was more comedic. For me, it just felt so personal and serious, and I couldn't really figure out why," they explain. Amo's journey continued when they played a Jesus who's pansexual and in an open relationship with Mary and Joseph for the music video for "Macy."

Now, they're embracing their new sexual identity and it's bringing them more happiness than ever before. On Instagram, Amo shared, "Today I feel blessed, bright, and excited about the future."

Trending Stories

Latest News
Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Reveals Why She ''Needed'' to Share Her Truth on New Song

Riverdale, Season 4

What the Heck is Happening on Riverdale? An Investigation

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski Is Being Sued for $150,000 Over an Instagram Photo

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Won't Face Felony Charge Over Alleged Jen Harley Fight

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively

Blake Lively Isn't Afraid to Pick Ryan Reynolds' Nose for His Birthday

Joe Giudice, Teresa Giudice

Joe and Teresa Giudice Spend 20th Anniversary Apart Ahead of Tell-All Interview

Go Inside Kris & Kylie Jenner's Opulent Homes

TAGS/ Reality TV , Reality , LGBTQ , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.