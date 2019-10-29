RETURNS
Nov 4, 10e|7p

Botched Bros! Take a Closer Look at Dr. Terry Dubrow & Dr. Paul Nassif's Friendship

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Oct. 29, 2019 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif are so much more than co-workers.

Yes, the two plastic surgeons have collaborated on many medical projects, but it's their longtime friendship that has solidified their bond. Thus, with the Botched season 6 premiere right around the corner (airing Monday, Nov. 4 at 10 p.m.), we're taking a closer look at their special relationship.

As highlighted in the compilation video above, the Botched doctors met thanks to Nassif's sister.

"I get a call from my sister. They go, 'We met the funniest, funniest doctor in Newport Beach,'" the newlywed surgeon once shared. "And they introduced me to Dr. Terry Dubrow."

And while Dr. Dubrow has enjoyed roasting his Botched co-star in the past, he clearly has love for the 57-year-old. Case in point: Dubrow promised his very best work when he operated on Nassif's incarcerated umbilical hernia.

Watch

Botched Docs Get a Little Nip Tuck This November on E!

"Operating on a friend is different than operating on someone you don't know very well. But, once I get into the surgical mode, I forget that it's Paul. I forget that I love the guy," Dubrow confessed to the Botched camera. "And, at the end of the day, I'm gonna do everything by the book and he's gonna get my A-game."

Unsurprisingly, after around two decades of friendship, the medical experts have gotten to know each other quite well. For starters, in the clip above, Nassif proved he knows that Dubrow's favorite surgery to perform is a facelift. Also, Heather Dubrow's husband shared what Nassif previously used as a pick-up line. (We're guessing he's since retired that line.)

For all of this and more, be sure to watch Dr. Dubrow and Dr. Nassif's best bromance moments in the video above and scroll through their sweet snaps below!

Paul Nassif, Terry Dubrow

Instagram

Selfie Sunday

You guys like our new looks?! #selfiesunday #Botched

Paul Nassif, Terry Dubrow

Instagram

Soul Sisters

"Soul Sisters... at least that's what our friendship necklaces say #soulsisters #bromance #TrueFriend #thursdays"

Paul Nassif, Terry Dubrow

Instagram

Glam Squad

"Our version of a #selfiesunday featuring Terry getting his hair did whilst doing his favorite pose #botched."

Article continues below

Paul Nassif, Terry Dubrow

Instagram

Hug It Out

"Caption contest... go!"

Paul Nassif, Terry Dubrow

Instagram

Bibs and Big Heads

"Yes, I am wearing a bib. Yes, his head is that big."

Paul Nassif

Instagram

Plane Pals

"Are you having a bad day? Cheer up! It could be much worse."

Article continues below

Paul Nassif, Terry Dubrow

Instagram

Suit Up

"My sidekick always blushes when he gets to have has his photo taken with me."

Paul Nassif, Terry Dubrow

Instagram

Quick Kiss

"Tonight on the #botched premiere we start with foreplay and then go all the way!"

Paul Nassif, Terry Dubrow

Instagram

Buff Buddies

"'This season is even weirder/wilder than any before' #Botched premiere tomorrow night at 9 pm on E!"

Article continues below

Paul Nassif, Terry Dubrow, Kristin Cavallari

Instagram

Famous Friendships

"My coolest, new friend @kristincavallari & my most annoying, OLD friend."

Paul Nassif, Terry Dubrow

Instagram

Cookie Cuties

"May 9th is approaching quickly... get ready for the return of @botchedtv, which means a lot more of Terry and I bickering like an old, married couple."

Paul Nassif, Terry Dubrow

Instagram

Feasting Friends

"This basically sums up our friendship..."

Article continues below

Paul Nassif

Instagram

Sleeping Beauty

"'That's ok, I'll film Botched, you just take a nap. No problem.' @drpaulnassif #botched."

Paul Nassif, Terry Dubrow

Instagram

Selfie Inception

"A selfie of a selfie. Comment below what you guys miss most about botched!!@botchedtv."

Paul Nassif, Terry Dubrow

Instagram

Season Finale

"Goofy & I have one more episode for you guys! Check out the @Eentertainment IG right now to watch me go live and answer all your questions while we watch the #SeasonFinale of @botchedtv together! #ThrowbackThursday."

Article continues below

Paul Nassif, Terry Dubrow

Instagram

Heavy Sleeper

Paul teases Terry, "Comment below what funny things you think @drdubrow is saying in his sleep... #doublechin  #WorkingHard  #botched."

Paul Nassif, Terry Dubrow

Instagram

Sweet Treats

"Who's missing #botched yet?! Comment what you miss most! @botchedtv @eentertainment."

Paul Nassif, Terry Dubrow

Instagram

Fit Friends

"That one time I carried my friend and his freakishly large head up a mountain... I guess that's what friends are for #MotivationMonday."

Article continues below

Paul Nassif, Terry Dubrow

Instagram

Silly Smile

"This is literally his best smile..." Paul wrote.

Paul Nassif, Terry Dubrow

Instagram

Dinner Date

"Watch the corniest guy on the planet and I on @enews at 7 PM and @eentertainment at 11 PM tonight to talk about this Sunday's premiere of #Botched," Paul wrote.

Terry Dubrow, Paul Nassif

Instagram

Wiggin' Out

"A New Year, a new look!! @drpaulnassif."

Article continues below

Terry Dubrow, Paul Nassif

Instagram

Caption This...

Terry teases Paul on Instagram, "Photo Caption Contest....Ready, GO! (OMG you guys are comedic geniuses. Keep commenting.) IMO best one so far: "Breast place on earth."

Terry Dubrow, Paul Nassif

Instagram

Season 4 Press Day

"This just happened. #Today Show #botchedseason4."

Paul Nassif, Terry Dubrow, Bromance, Instagram

Instagram

Photo Bomb

"No manboobs to see here @drdubrow @heatherdubrow"

Article continues below

Paul Nassif, Terry Dubrow, Bromance, Instagram

Instagram

Man Boobs?

"Looks like @DrDubrow went under the knife himself! Got himself a nice pair of #manboobs!"

Paul Nassif, Terry Dubrow, Bromance, Instagram

Instagram

The Windy City

"I'm happy to announce @drpaulnassif is 6 months pregnant!! He's showing nicely and his breast engorgement is ready to feed an army. #botchedbynature August 9th on E!"

Paul Nassif, Terry Dubrow, Bromance, Instagram

Instagram

Two Thumbs Up

"Just wanted to say THANK YOU to everyone who tuned into @BotchedTV last night! @DrDubrow & I love you guys. This season is gonna be a blast, I promise. Who caught the season premiere!? What did you think?"

Article continues below

Paul Nassif, Terry Dubrow, Bromance, Instagram

Instagram

Suited Up

"Press day for the May 10th #Botched premiere... going on @ktla5news in 15 minutes!"

Paul Nassif, Terry Dubrow, Instagram

Instagram

Best Buds

"Dinner with second best plastic surgeon on the planet @drpaulnassif #amazinghumanbeing"

Paul Nassif, Terry Dubrow, Instagram

E!

Breakfast of Champions

"On the road!! Botched By Nature! Stay tuned America! #botched #rhoc #BotchedbyNature @drpaulnassif"

Article continues below

Paul Nassif, Terry Dubrow, Instagram

Instagram

What Happens in Vegas...

"#TBT to a light breakfast this morning at the Vegas @blizz_yogurt with @drdubrow #thisisallforterry #hesgotaproblem #botchedbynature"

Paul Nassif, Terry Dubrow, Instagram

Instagram

High Rollers

"#Botched at The @bellagio with @drdubrow. #botchedbynature #vegas"

Paul Nassif, Terry Dubrow, Instagram

Instagram

Baby, It's Cold Outside

"All bundled up at Mt. Holly in #Michigan. @DrDubrow was very jealous of my stylish new boots. #FashionFriday #BotchedbyNature"

Article continues below

Paul Nassif, Terry Dubrow, Instagram

Instagram

Feel the Chill

"On the road again filming #BotchedByNature! Here's a pic of me and an ass...oh yeah and there's a pony back there too. @drdubrow"

Paul Nassif, Terry Dubrow, Instagram

Instagram

Fright Night

"The Haunted Ruth's Chris in Richmond. Didn't see any ghosts but @drdubrow's smile was creepy enough #botched #botchedbynature #Richmond"

Paul Nassif, Terry Dubrow, Instagram

Instagram

Roll With It

"Geek and Geeker. Botched By Nature on the road. #botched #rhoc"

Article continues below

Paul Nassif, Terry Dubrow, Instagram

Instagram

Kiss, Kiss

"Snoring his way across America #botchedbynature #botched #rohc #dubrowshadabigday @drdubrow"

Paul Nassif, Terry Dubrow, Instagram

Instagram

Yee-Haw!

"Two Dr. Desperados on the road. #BotchedByNature @drdubrow"

Paul Nassif, Terry Dubrow, Instagram

Instagram

Get It Right, Get It Tight

"Top of #camelbackmountain with Popeye himself, @drdubrow On the road, filming #BotchedByNature"

Article continues below

Paul Nassif, Terry Dubrow, Instagram

Instagram

Rain-Bros

"RainBros #bromance #bffs @drdubrow"

Paul Nassif, Terry Dubrow, Instagram

Instagram

Kids at Heart

"They wouldn't let us sit with the adults On the road shooting #botchedbynature @drdubrow"

Paul Nassif, Terry Dubrow, Instagram

Instagram

Jetsetters

"Great week on the road filming #BotchedByNature! Time for these guys to fly home! @drdubrow"

Article continues below

Paul Nassif, Terry Dubrow, Instagram

Instagram

Silly Surgeons

"Grandpa @drdubrow is kinda out of the loop when it comes to #ducklips"

Paul Nassif, Terry Dubrow, Instagram

Instagram

On the Right Track

"Where are we? Hitting the road for #Botched by Nature coming August 9th! @drpaulnassif #rhoc #Botched"

Paul Nassif, Terry Dubrow, Instagram

Instagram

The Big Apple

"This (big) apple isn't keeping these doctors away. Filming #BotchedByNature in #NYC @drdubrow #CentralPark"

Article continues below

What's your favorite Dr. Dubrow and Dr. Nassif friendship moment?

Trending Stories

Latest News
Prince

20 Fascinating Facts From Prince's Unforgettable Life

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma, Engagement, Ring

How Matthew Koma Became Hilary Duff's Ultimate Prince Charming

Kanye West, Carpool Karaoke, James Corden

Kanye West Finally Did Carpool Karaoke, But On a Plane

Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston’s "I Will Always Love You" Was Almost Sung By Another Superstar

Caesar, 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, **DO NOT USE UNTIL MONDAY JUNE 24 2019**

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Ends With Caesar and Maria Telling Their Differing Sides of the Story

David Benioff, D.B. Weiss

Game of Thrones' David Benioff and D.B. Weiss Shockingly Exit Star Wars Deal

Kara Keough

Real Housewives of Orange County's Kara Keough Is Pregnant With 2nd Child

TAGS/ Shows , Botched , Paul Nassif , Terry Dubrow , Plastic Surgery , , Reality TV , Entertainment , VG , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.