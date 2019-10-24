Let Gwen Stefani Blow Ya Mind With Her Best Street Style Looks

by Stephanie Wenger | Thu., Oct. 24, 2019 7:00 AM
No matter the location, Gwen Stefani always looks flawless!
While her stage costumes are fun and elaborate, the 50-year-old performer also makes a statement with her street style which is one of the reasons that she was named the E! People's Choice Awards Fashion Icon of 2019.
Whether The Voice coach is heading to church in Los Angeles or making her way to an interview in New York City, her effortless cool style certainly doesn't go unnoticed. We love that she is never afraid to take a fashion risk!
The "Hey Baby" singer often chooses to take her look up a notch by accessorizing with everything from designer boots to stylish bags in her downtime. In fact, she almost never goes without an incredible pair of sunnies!
Check out all of the L.A.M.B. designer's best street style looks including her favorite distressed jeans, chic dresses and graphic tees below.
See all the big winners when the People's Choice Awards airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 10.
Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com
Gwen Stefani stepped out in a plaid ensemble with white fringe cowboy boots in New York City.
James Devaney/GC Images
The 50-year-old performer made a statement in a black fishnet dress and patterned jacket while departing from an interview at Z100 in New York City.
BACKGRID
The mother of three picked an all-black outfit for a visit to her parents' home in California.
Article continues below
Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images
Nothing completes a look like hot pink boots!
Bruce/Javiles/MSBH / BACKGRID
The "Hollaback Girl" singer paired her graphic tee with turquoise sunglasses.
FANA / BACKGRID
The California native looked simply stunning in all white while out and about with her family.
Article continues below
Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID
Stefani was all smiles in boyfriend jeans and a tank top as she shopped in Beverly Hills. She completed the look with a pair of sunnies.
RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
A shearling-lined denim jacket is never the wrong call!
Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images
So Gwen! The No Doubt lead singer showed off her signature style while making her way from Sirius Radio in New York City.
Article continues below
BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
The L.A.M.B. designer stunned in a black sheer top and skinny jeans.
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
The "Hey Baby" performer looked radiant in a gray tank top and capri pants for a day out in Los Angeles.
AKM-GSI
Stefani made her way into church in an olive green dress and knee high boots.
Article continues below
Mensch/MEGA
The rock star kept it casual in a blue sweatshirt and distressed jeans while running errands.
BG005/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
The iconic performer made a statement in a neon yellow top while walking in Los Angeles.
Andrew Rocke / Splash News
Stefani brought her star power to a New York City street in a patterned jacket, denim mini skirt and suede over-the-knee boots.
Article continues below
RMLA / BACKGRID
The Grammy winner showed off a casual chic look while out and about in Los Angeles.
FANA / AKM-GSI
The Voice coach looked weekend ready in a t-shirt, plaid button down and distressed jeans.
Elite Images / AKM-GSI
The PCAs Fashion Icon of 2019 looked beautiful in a stripped white tank top and cargo pants. She completed the look with black sunglasses and heels.
Article continues below
Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID
Stefani was grinning as she arrived at church in a jeans skirt, navy jacket and boots.
INSTARimages.com
The songwriter wore a cozy cable knit sweater in Los Angeles.
Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID
Stefani paired an off-the-shoulder top with pinstripe black trousers in Los Angeles.
Article continues below
The "Sweet Escape" performer showed off a rocker chic look while out and about in West Hollywood.
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?