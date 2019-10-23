Justin Theroux Reenacts Iconic Lady and the Tramp Spaghetti Scene With His Dog

Justin Theroux attended a New York screening of Lady and the Tramp on Tuesday, and he brought his dog Kuma as his date.

The 48-year-old actor, who provided the voice of Tramp for the remake, donned a snazzy suit and tie for the outing while his four-legged friend sported a colorful collar. The dynamic duo even recreated the classic spaghetti scene from the 1955 film.

But that's not all. Theroux also shared his dog's "real-time reaction/review of" the film on Instagram. Let's just say, he loved the movie.

These two weren't the only ones to attend the screening. Tessa Thompson and Yvette Nicole Brown—who provided the voices of Lady and Aunt Sarah, respectively—were also there. Director Charlie Bean joined in on the fun as well as did Adrian Martinez and F. Murray Abraham, who voiced Elliott and Tony, respectively.

Kuma even had a few puppy pals to keep him company.