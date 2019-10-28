Sonya Deville Faces Pressure to Move in With Girlfriend Arianna on Total Divas

by Alyssa Ray | Mon., Oct. 28, 2019 8:00 AM
Is Sonya Deville ready to take the next step with girlfriend Arianna Johnson?
In this clip from Tuesday's all-new Total Divas, the wrestling maven is pressured to move in with Arianna by the latter's mother Deanna. Specifically, Arianna's realtor mother is eager for the WWE star to relocate to Tampa.
"I live in Fort Lauderdale and Arianna's mom is a realtor. And she is always, always, always suggesting that I move to Tampa," Deville notes in a confessional. "I care a lot about Arianna, but I just don't want to rush it."
While Sonya agrees to look at a couple properties, she expresses a concern about "moving so fast."
"It's like this infamous thing that lesbians are known for moving so fast. Like, they meet each other one day. Three months later they buy a house together," the 26-year-old adds. "I've been guilty of it a couple times in the past."
Apparently, Deville has previously lived with two girlfriends. Thus, she is eager to "take it slow and be smart."
Nonetheless, Deville runs the suggested move to Tampa by close friend Carmella. Understandably, as Deville just moved to Fort Lauderdale, Carmella is skeptical about the potential plan.
"I'm not buying a house anywhere," Deville assures her Total Divas peer. "I'm just going to look."
Yet, Deville admits she does "eventually want to move in" with Arianna.
"Let's walk before we run," Carmella wisely advises Deville.
In fact, Carmella claims her "psychic" intuition is telling her that Deville is "not gonna buy a place any time soon."
Is Carmella right or will Sonya cave and move in with Arianna? For that answer, be sure to watch Tuesday's episode!
