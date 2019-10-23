Salma Hayek Just Trolled Ryan Reynolds So Hard on His Birthday

Getty Images
by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Oct. 23, 2019 11:58 AM
Happy birthday...sort of.
It's Ryan Reynolds' birthday! Which means many of his famous friends have taken to Instagram and other social platforms to wish the star a great day. It's Salma Hayek, who starred with him in The Hit Man's Bodyguard in 2017, that had the absolute best well-wishes for her friend and former co-star.
"Yes, Ryan, I am using your birthday to post this picture where I don't look so bad, while you look all beat up," she wrote alongside of pic of her in a blonde wig with whiskey in hand. "And also I'd like to take this opportunity to remind you that you were gonna send me some Aviation gin for MY birthday AND THAT WAS ALMOST TWO MONTHS AGO... If you want to see more picture of yourself, please look at my stories... oh and Happy Birthday by the way." The post is all in good fun, of course.
The actress didn't just end the shenanigans with that fun post, she also took to her Instagram story to share some of her favorite memories with Ryan and her other co-star Samuel L. Jackson. There was just one catch. She hilariously cropped most of Ryan out of all of the photos. "Happy birthday to one of my dear friends, Ryan Reynolds," she wrote below every shot. "Love sharing the screen with you."
Ryan is not immune to funny antics from famous friends on his birthday. In fact, he did a similar thing to his wife Blake Lively on her 32nd birthday. He posted a bunch of pics of Blake doing goofy faces and less than flattering angles, and wished her a great day.
Fans will just have to wait and see how Ryan gets back at Salma on her birthday.
