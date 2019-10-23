Salma Hayek Just Trolled Ryan Reynolds So Hard on His Birthday

Happy birthday...sort of.

It's Ryan Reynolds' birthday! Which means many of his famous friends have taken to Instagram and other social platforms to wish the star a great day. It's Salma Hayek, who starred with him in The Hit Man's Bodyguard in 2017, that had the absolute best well-wishes for her friend and former co-star.

"Yes, Ryan, I am using your birthday to post this picture where I don't look so bad, while you look all beat up," she wrote alongside of pic of her in a blonde wig with whiskey in hand. "And also I'd like to take this opportunity to remind you that you were gonna send me some Aviation gin for MY birthday AND THAT WAS ALMOST TWO MONTHS AGO... If you want to see more picture of yourself, please look at my stories... oh and Happy Birthday by the way." The post is all in good fun, of course.