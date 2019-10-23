Bachelor Nation's Carly Waddell and Evan Bass Are "Struggling" to Pick a Baby Name

It won't be long before Carly Waddell and Evan Bass welcome their newest family member. However, the Bachelor in Paradise couple doesn't know what to call their little one.

The proud mama admitted they've been having a hard time choosing the perfect moniker during Wednesday's episode of Bachelor Happy Hour.

"We don't know yet because we're struggling," Carly said when asked if they've settled on one.

Still, the season three stars don't seem too worried.

"Last time, we named [our daughter] Bella before she came out, and I think this time we're just going to wait," she said. "Evan just doesn't—he's not, like, feeling a name, and I'm not feeling a name…..I don't know if it's bad or good."

One thing is for sure: Bella is ready to have a little brother.

"Bella loves to boss people around. So, she's definitely ready for somebody to boss around," Waddell said.

In addition, she said taking care of her baby dolls is Bella's "favorite thing" to do and that she's already shown compassion towards her little cousins.