Revisiting Selena Gomez's Most Powerful Lyrics to Date

Selena Gomez is back and stronger than ever.

The singer released her first solo single in over a year on Tuesday—the powerful ballad "Lose You To Love Me." The track, seemingly inspired by Justin Bieber, is all about healing and being unapologetically honest about the emotional turmoil a partner inflicted. And true to Gomez form, it's another self-love anthem to add to her already lengthy collection of empowering songs.

Accountability is the name of the game in "Lose You To Love Me." In a show of self-awareness and growth, Gomez sings directly to an ex-lover while simultaneously owning the mistreatment she allowed.

"You promised the world and I fell for it/I put you first and you adored it," Gomez sings. "Set fires to my forest/And you let it burn/Sang off key in my chorus/'Cause it wasn't yours."

Seemingly calling out Bieber's relationship with now wife Hailey Bieber, Gomez sings, "I gave my all and they all know it/Then you tore me down and now it's showing/In two months, you replaced us/Like it was easy/Made me think I deserved it/In the thick of healing."