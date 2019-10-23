Louis Tomlinson Announces Debut Album Walls

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Oct. 23, 2019 10:09 AM
Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
The time has come.
Former One Direction member and current heartthrob Louis Tomlinson has finally announced that the wait is almost over for his debut album. The musician has been working on the project for quite some time, and will be the last One Direction member to become a solo artist. Former members Niall Horan, Harry Stylesand Zayn Malik have all made their solo debuts in the last few years since breaking up in 2016. Liam Payne's first album LP1 will drop on Dec. 6 of this year.
Louis took to his social media accounts to let fans know that Walls would be available worldwide on Jan. 31 of next year. "I'm really relieved to finally be here," Louis shared with fans. "Thank you very much everyone for your patience. Cheers!"
In March, fans got a taste of his solo power when he released the song and video for his single "Two of Us" which was a tribute to his mother Johannah Deakin, who passed away in 2016 after a long battle with leukemia.
Louis has had a surprising and tumultuous last few years to say the least. In 2016, he had a son named Freddie with girlfriend at the time Briana Jungwirth. Earlier this year, his 18-year-old sister died of an accidental overdose.
It looks like the pop singer turned his pain and joy into art that fans will be able to hear very soon. Shortly after his sister's death, the singer posted about being in the studio to record some new music. "Just wanted to thank everyone for their lovely words over the past couple of weeks," he wrote to his followers. "Back in the studio today to vocal something I wrote a few months ago. Sending you all loads of love x."
We can't wait to see what direction this new album will take him.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?