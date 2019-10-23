Lady Gaga's Mom Shares How Singer's Middle School Years Impacted Her Mental Health

Lady Gaga was born this way—and then some things got in the way.

The Oscar-winning triple threat has long been an impassioned mental health advocate and has spent years working to turn the subject into an inclusive public conversation partly by speaking of her personal challenges. As the star's mom, Cynthia Germanotta, recalled in a new interview on CBS This Morning, her famous daughter began to face her own mental health struggles just ahead of her teenage years.

"Stefani was very unique and that wasn't always appreciated by her peers and, as a result, she went through a lot of difficult times. Humiliated, taunted, isolated. When you're a young woman, this really severely impacts you," she explained. "It was in middle school when I saw that turn happen—when she went from a very happy and aspirational young girl to somebody that started to question her self-worth, to have doubts about herself and that is when we actually saw the turn."

Germanotta further noted why she was initially ill-equipped to address her daughter's problems.

"I believe that we, as both individuals and society, we don't treat [mental health] the same way that we treat physical health. So, certainly when it happened in our house, I didn't know what to look for. As a parent, I wasn't prepared to really address this," she said. "When I was growing up, times were different. The way that we would deal with things is what I learned, and that's what I resorted to...I relied on getting a grip. I relied on the generational grit of just sucking it up and getting on with it."