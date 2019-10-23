Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in November 2019

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Oct. 23, 2019 8:45 AM

The King, American Son, Grease,

Get your popcorn ready because Netflix just released the list of everything coming to its streaming platform this November.

The company kicks off the month by dropping The King on Nov. 1. The star-studded film features Robert Pattinson, Timothée Chalamet, Lily-Rose Depp, Ben Mendelsohn and many more. However, viewers will want to make time to watch Kerry Washington's new drama American Son and Queer Eye's "We're in Japan" special, which both premiere that same day.

But that's not all. Netflix is also debuting the third season of The Crown on Nov. 17. Fans have already seen a few teasers of the award-winning series' next chapter, and it looks like there will be tons of royal drama.

There are also a few classics coming to the platform. For instance, fans will be excited to see that Grease is returning on Nov. 1. Step Brothers is also dropping on Netflix that same day. 

To see the full list, read on below:

FILM

Coming November 1

The King

Holiday in the Wild

Coming November 8

Let It Snow

Coming November 15

Klaus

Earthquake Bird

Coming November 21

The Knight Before Christmas

Coming November 27

The Irishman

Coming November 28

Holiday Rush

Coming November 29

Atlantics

I Lost My Body

Queer Eye: We're in Japan!

SERIES

Coming November 1

American Son

Atypical: Season 3

Queer Eye: We're in Japan!

Coming November 5

The End of the F---ing World: Season 2

Coming November 8

Green Eggs and Ham

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 2

Coming November 10

Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj: Vol. 5

Coming November 15

I'm With the Band: Nasty Cherry

Coming November 17

The Crown Season 3

Coming November 22

High Seas: Season 2

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings

Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2

Narcoworld: Dope Stories

Coming November 28

Merry Happy Whatever

Coming November 29

Sugar Rush Christmas

The Movie That Made Us

COMEDY

Coming November 5

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby

Coming November 12

Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago

Coming November 19

Iliza Unveiled

Coming November 26

Mike Birbiglia: The New One

Coming November 28

John Crist: I Ain't Prayin for That

DOCS

Coming November 1

Fire in Paradise

Coming November 13

Maradona in Mexico

Coming November 20

Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator

Coming November 27

Broken

KIDS AND FAMILY

Coming November 1

Hello Ninja

Coming November 5

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 4

Coming November 15

Llama Llama: Season 2

Coming November 22:

Dino Girl Gauko

The Dragon Prince: Season 3

Coming November 29

Chip and Potato: Season 2

AND MORE

Coming November 1

Billy on the Street

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Grease

How to Be a Latin Lover

Paid in Full

Rosemary's Baby

Rounders

Sling Blade

Step Brothers

The Game

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Zombieland

Coming November 4

District 9

Coming November 5

Undercover Brother 2

Coming November 16

Suffragette

Coming November 23

End of Watch

Coming November 24

Shot Caller

Coming November 25

Dirty John: Season 1

Coming November 29

Le Reina Del Sur: Season 2

