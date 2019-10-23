Zoey Deutch Watches Kylie Jenner to Help Calm Her Down

Everyone has their own self-care techniques. For Zoey Deutch, it's all about Kylie Jenner.

During a Tuesday night appearance on A Little Late with Lilly Singh, The Politician actress revealed to host Lilly Singh and fellow guest Rosario Dawson that she watches "all things Kylie Jenner" to help her unwind.

"She really calms me down," Deutch said. "Kylie is just instant, it's like human Xanax when I watch it. I love it. It calms me down." She probably has watched that "rise and shine" clip more than the rest of the Internet, in that case.

When asked by Singh how intense her Jenner stalking is on a 10-point scale, Deutch quipped, "We're talking 11." Then, she shivered in her boots when Singh pretended Jenner was in the building.

"Are you just doing a bit right now?" Singh asked. "Because you know that Kylie's my next guest, right? I thought that's why you brought it up."

Pure fear in her eyes, Deutch worriedly asked, "Are you actually serious?" Chimed in Dawson, "Uh oh." The answer, of course, was no. Cue Deutch's heavy sigh of relief.