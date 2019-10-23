Noah Cyrus Says She's Struggled With Anxiety and Depression Since She Was "10 or 11 Years Old"

Noah Cyrus is opening up about her battle with anxiety and depression.

The 19-year-old singer spoke about mental health during Tuesday's episode of The Late Late Show.

During the interview, James Corden asked the artist about her LONELY collection. The apparel line was launched in partnership with The Crystal Campaign to support The Jed Foundation—a nonprofit that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for teens and young adults across America.

"It's something very close to my heart," Cyrus said. "I've struggled with anxiety and depression since I was 10 or 11 years old. So, I think it's a huge topic. One of the things that I've always wanted to use this platform [for] was to talk about my mental health and help young adults all around America and everywhere in the world know that they're not alone."

She then said she wanted to use her anxieties "for good and not evil."

"Don't let it take over my life like it has been for all of these years," she added. "I want to be able to talk about it, raise awareness and let kids all around the world know they're not alone."