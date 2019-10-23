This Is Us Fans Should Be Concerned About the Kate Cliffhanger

This Is Us introduced another mystery, but this cliffhanger was slightly more alarming than last year's "her."

At the end of "Storybook Love," the first This Is Us episode directed by series star Milo Ventimiglia, Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and adult Kate (Chrissy Metz) received Randall's (Sterling K. Brown) baby gift and start sifting through family photographs that were included. A photo that caught their attention: young Kate (Hannah Zeile) with her then-boyfriend Marc (Austin Abrams).

"I was trying so hard to hold it together that year after your father died," Rebecca said. "And I wanted to believe so badly that you kids were happy, I didn't see what was happening."

"I didn't see it either," Kate said.