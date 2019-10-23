Nattie Neidhart Talks Dealing With the Loss of Her Dad, ''Close'' Bond With Ronda Rousey, Motherhood & More

As a third-generation professional wrestler, Nattie Neidhart knows how to wear a brave face like her job depends on it.

That might be considered best practice in the squared circle, but navigating loss on the outside proves a different beast entirely for the WWE superstar, who grapples with the sudden death of her father Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart during Total Divas' current season. In exclusive comments to E! News this week, Nattie calls season nine one of the "most powerful" she's filmed. And that's saying something, since her tenure on the show began with its 2013 pilot and this is the first time she's dealt with something so difficult on-camera.

But as the series veteran seems to acknowledge, authenticity resonates, even in its messiest, most roundabout iterations. So, even though Nattie's grieving process on Total Divas has so far been characterized more by diversion than emotional expression, she emphasizes now that mourning is a custom experience, and everyone handles it differently.