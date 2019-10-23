Camila Mendes Hilariously Recalls Her "Glossy" Makeover for Riverdale Audition

by emily belfiore | Wed., Oct. 23, 2019 4:20 AM
Playing Veronica Lodge on The CW's Riverdale seems effortless for Camila Mendes, but the star said that she needed to glow up in order to take on the role.
The 25-year-old stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night, where she described her first audition for the hit drama and the notes she was given by the show's casting director.
"I remember it being a very stressful day," Mendes told host Stephen Colbert. "I was 30 minutes late for the audition and I was, like, the very last person that they were seeing and I, like, managed to squeeze in an audition. My hair was frizzy, it was a rainy day."
Alas, Mendes nailed the audition, but was instructed to get "glossy" for her callback.
"You're a little matte right now," Mendes recalled being told. "At CW, we're glossy. Like, you know, glossy lips, like cheeks are glowing."
"It took a weekend of me doing a crash course on makeup," The Perfect Date actress continued. "My friend did my makeup and made me look glowy, like I just came out of the womb."
Needless to say, she got the part.
Watch Mendes relive her Riverdale audition in the video above!
