Watch Jessica Biel React to Her Shading Justin Timberlake and NSYNC in 1999 Interview

Looks like what goes around, does come back around...

Before Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake began dating in 2007, the two lived completely separate lives and were on completely separate paths. Jessica was the star of the hit show 7th Heaven and Justin was one of the lead vocalists to one of the best-selling boy bands of all time. But that didn't mean their paths wouldn't cross one way or another.

During a 1999 interview with E! News, Jessica—alongside former co-star Beverly Mitchell—discussed their experience working on 7th Heaven but at one point during the interview, the Limetown actress ended up throwing a little shade at not just NSYNC but at her future husband and the future father to her children.

Now, the clip has resurfaced and this time, she's trying to set the record straight.

On Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon is making Jessica face the music. "You were never an NSYNC fan when they were out? Were you ever a Backstreet Boys fan?" Jimmy asks the 37-year-old actress.

"Well, no. I was just listening to old school stuff," Jessica replies, trying to explain herself. "I lived under a rock. I wasn't into pop culture music."