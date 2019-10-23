Ve Neill x NYX's Glow in the Dark Makeup Is a Halloween Wonderland

by Jake Thompson & Holly Passalaqua | Wed., Oct. 23, 2019 3:00 AM
When we heard the announcement that the award-winning makeup artist behind The Hunger Games and A Star Is Born, Ve Neill, teamed up with fan favorite beauty brand NYX Professional Makeup to create six new spooky looks for Halloween, we were super stoked. The kind of stoked where you already KNOW without seeing any of the products, that eleven times out of ten, you're going to buy everything that the makeup expert advises!
That being said, you'll go mad for the limited-edition looks—fabulously called Wonderland After Dark—which showcases a cast of familiar friends—from Alice to the Chesire Cat to the Queen of Hearts—all with a wicked twist: the makeup GLOWS IN THE DARK!
We sat down with the in-demand makeup connoisseur and Face Off judge who shared with us how the idea to do a glow-in-dark makeup line came about. She says, "NYX Professional Makeup knows my fascination with transformation, and Glow-On Lip Gloss is a beauty look transformer. It changes color under blacklight, revealing a new neon shade. Another thing people might not realize about this product is that it can be used to accent various parts of the face, outside of your lips. The versatility and surprise factor of Glow-On Lip Gloss makes it a must-have for Halloween.
Check out Ve Neill's seven makeup must-haves to up your Halloween game below.
"I love this to start any look before applying makeup for a smooth, even base. For any Halloween transformation, I'd recommend starting with a primer to prep the skin and ensure a smooth base for application; this filler is one of my go-to's."
"This palette is perfect for adding color and dimension to any makeup look; these palettes are available in an incredible range of shades and I love how highly pigmented they are."
"This setting spray is a must to finish any Halloween makeup look. If you're going to take the time to put together an unforgettable creation, make sure it lasts!"
"It's a must to have good tools to work with, and NYX makes some of the best brushes at an affordable price. My own brushes have always been my go-to as well; I'm in the process of re-vamping my own line of Ve's Favorite Brushes – coming soon!"
"I also love these bright liners; they come in a range of intense shades and each has a super fine tip, making them easy to use for adding bold details."
"Seal it all in with the High Definition Finishing Powder for a smooth, matte appearance that will last through the night."
Show the entire Ve Neill x NYX Wonderland After Dark collaboration at NYX.com now!
