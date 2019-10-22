Maren Morris Is Pregnant With Her First Child

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Oct. 22, 2019 3:33 PM
Baby on board!
Congrats are in order for country power couple Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd. The two lovebirds took to social media to share the exciting news that they're expecting their first child together, a baby boy.
For the special announcement, which they made on Tuesday, the two each posted romantic snaps from a maternity photo-shoot that showed off the 29-year-old star's growing bump.
"The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the "GIRL" headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out," Maren captioned her Instagram. "See you in 2020, little one."
The "Diamonds or Twine" singer also revealed the special baby news with his Twitter followers, and gushed over his wife. "Look at her...can't believe it," he wrote. "See you in March, baby!"
And it looks like the couple's little nugget will be due around their second wedding anniversary.
Maren Morris Reflects on Her Health and Fitness Journey—and How She Came Out Stronger Than Ever
The country stars tied the knot in March 2018, and if Ryan's caption is any indication, they'll have a lot to celebrate that month.
John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA
Last November, the "Girl" songstress teased (and joked!) that she wanted to get pregnant by Hurd. She captioned a photo of her posing with her husband, "gonna have your babies," which made her fans go into a frenzy. However, it looks like she and her husband manifested it!
It's safe to say the longtime pair will make great first-time parents. Earlier this year, Maren stripped down for Playboy and spoke candidly about her relationship.
"Being married for the past year has also helped me figure out more who I am independently," she told the publication. "For example, my husband is very much a feminist, and I've never really done anything that's freaked him out. He has always been accepting. Even with Playboy, he was like, 'That's really hot.'"
She continued, "It's awesome to be with somebody who is an equal and isn't trying to make you feel like a skank because you're proud of your body—someone who's not watering down your ideologies for patriarchal and bulls--t standards that women in country music have been locked into for the past several decades."
Congrats to the pair on this next chapter in their life!
