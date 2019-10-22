Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea Marries Designer Melody Ehsani

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Oct. 22, 2019 1:32 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Melody Ehsani

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

The wedding bells have rung!

The Red Hot Chili Peppers' bassist, Flea, is officially off-the-market, y'all. The 57-year-old rock star, whose real name is Michael Balzary, married fashion designer, Melody Ehsani, over the weekend. While not many details have been shared about their big day, the bride and groom both took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse inside their wedding.

"This weekend I got to marry my best friend," the fashion mogul captioned her post, alongside a candid shot of her and Flea. "Surely, my best collaboration to date you're my whole heart."

Additionally, the Red Hot Chili Peppers musician gushed over his wife on the 'gram. "My life has changed forever and I am eternally humble and grateful," he wrote. "The person who sees all of me and knows who I am."

Because both Melody and Flea are known for their audacious style, they certainly brought their fashion A-game to their wedding.

Photos

2019 Celebrity Weddings

For the special occasion, the 57-year-old star donned a tailored lavender suit that he accessorized with a mint-colored bow-tie and vibrant sneakers that featured neon green trim. While it's hard to tell from the photo Melody shared on Instagram, Flea's sneakers could very well be the ones she recently designed in collaboration with Nike.

Moreover, the jewelry designer most likely made her guests' jaws drop, because her bridal gown was a sight to see. Instead of opting for a typical ballgown, Melody donned a body-hugging long-sleeve gown that featured an enormous train.

The dress also appeared to be completely sheer (but she had a nude-colored garment underneath) and it was covered with intricate leaf-like embroidery and beading. She even wore an equally stunning headpiece that matched the design of her bridal gown.

While the couple has been notoriously private about their relationship, their wedding comes nearly a month after they got engaged.

Congrats to Flea and Melody!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Peter Weber, The Bachelor

The Bachelor’s Peter Weber Pictured for the First Time Since Suffering Fall

Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin

Everything We Know About Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin's College Admissions Scandal

Kevin Hart

Inside Kevin Hart's Rare Night Out With Jay-Z After Shocking Car Crash

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, One Young World Summit

Meghan Markle Recycles Regal Maternity Dress for Evening Out

Lizzy Caplan, Fashion Police widget

Mean Girls' Lizzy Caplan Thinks Janis Ian Was the Villain

Camila Cabello Meets With Kate Middleton & Prince William

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Laura and Aladin Split Following Reunion

TAGS/ Celebrities , Weddings , Life/Style , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.