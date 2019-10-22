Inside Kevin Hart's Rare Night Out With Jay-Z After Shocking Car Crash

Don Arnold/WireImage
Kevin Hart is slowly returning to the public eye.
Less than two months after being involving in a scary car crash, the comedian and actor stepped out for a quiet evening with a few famous friends.
E! News can confirm Kevin traveled to Avra in Beverly Hills for a poker game with Jay-Z, sports agent Rich Paul and more close pals.
"They were in a private back room for the night and spent about three hours playing," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "Kevin was in great spirits. He was fist bumping his friends and giving them hugs when he arrived."
"There weren't any outward signs of pain or discomfort," our eyewitness added. "You wouldn't know he had been in a serious accident by the looks of things. He was happy to be out and having fun."
In pictures obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Kevin was spotted wearing a black hoodie and denim jeans as he tried to keep a low-profile. We're told that at the end of the evening, he left through the kitchen with Jay-Z.
"He gave his friends shoulder bumps and was all smiles," our eyewitness shared. "He seemed to have a great night and happy to be back in action."
It's good news for fans who have been hoping to hear positive updates after the proud dad suffered back injuries in a Los Angeles crash.
Kevin was hospitalized for 10 days before being discharged to undergo physical therapy at a rehabilitation facility.
And despite recent reports that Kevin was officially back to work, his attorney shared in a statement that he has only shot promos for the upcoming Jumanji sequel.
"Hart has not been in full costume for these shoots and he's not walking much for them either—sitting through most of the day—even though he can walk on his own," attorney Andrew Brettler shared in a previous statement. "Hart doesn't anticipate going back to work full time until early next year, assuming everything stays on track with his physical therapy."
Kevin's wife also expressed plenty of confidence that her husband will be able to recover.
"He's doing well, thank you," Eniko Parrish told paparazzi. "We're just taking it one day at a time...He'll be back on track in no time."