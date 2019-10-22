Mean Girls' Lizzy Caplan Thinks Janis Ian Was the Villain

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Oct. 22, 2019 12:14 PM

That's so fetch! 

Lizzy Caplan is best known for her role in the hit 2004 film Mean Girls where she played snarky, yet lovable teenager Janis Ian. While many fans who have adored the movies for years would say that Lizzy's character was plotting evil schemes, it was all in the name of justice. However, on Buzzfeed News' show AM to DM, Lizzy revealed that she's not so sure her character had the best intentions. 

After becoming aware of a viral twitter thread stating that Janis was actually the villain of the movie, Lizzy hops on-board with the idea. "She's layered," Lizzy joked about her character before she confirmed her true feelings. "She was a bit craftier than the other mean girls. She was like a mean girl with spy plans." 

Her interview comes on the heels of Mean Girls celebrating it's 15-year anniversary this year, and Lizzy reveals that she's not holding her breathe for a reboot, but she definitely wouldn't be opposed to it. 

15 Secrets About Mean Girls That Are Totally Grool

"I mean, I don't know what that looks like," she explained of stepping into Janis' shoes one more time. "If everybody was on-board, if the script was anywhere near as good as the original one was then I don't know how I could say no to that. But I'm not waiting by the phone for the Mean Girls reboot." 

Lacey Chabert who played Gretchen Wieners in the film recently revealed to Fox 5's Good Day New York that she would be interested in revisiting her character. "Gretchen is one of my most favorite characters I've ever had the opportunity to play," she shared. "And I think to revisit where those women would be in their lives now would be really fun. Who knows?"

Let's make this reboot happen!

