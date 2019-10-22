Sofia Vergara x Walmart Holiday Collection: 9 Outfits We Need

by Jake Thompson | Tue., Oct. 22, 2019 11:27 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Drop everything you're doing because Sofia Vergara's Walmart holiday collection just dropped, and it's going to save you money while keeping you stylish AF this holiday season. The body inclusive actress, activist and designer has teamed up with the renowned family department store yet again to deliver trendy denims and fitted party frocks to make the season surprisingly chic.
From the latest bodysuits in snakeskin print, to the most on-trend cut-out knit sweater tops, to wash updates on all Sofia's classic jeans—our favorite are the Sofia Skinny with over 60 5 star reviews—you can stock up your winter wardrobe (and save major bucks). Everything you love about designer clothes, at Walmart prices, Sofia's line also ranges from sizes 0-20 in denim and XXS-3X in dresses, tops and rompers, which is something both you and your budget can get behind during the holidays.
Here are nine of our favorites below.
Stay covered and stylish in this fitted snakeskin bodysuit. It's made of soft stretch jersey knit fabric for comfort, and features a bottom snap closure for easy access so tuck it into your favorite skinny jeans and you're ready for the change in seasonal fashion.
With over 60 5-star reviews, these cute and comfy fan favorites are made of super-soft and stretchy twill that doesn't require breaking in and will keep you moving freely. Add a festive pump and you're ready to hit the town in swag.
Dress to impress with this flirty and fun cut-out knit ribbed sweater that's holiday ready. Also available in wine, navy, and black. Add a dark rouge to your lips and you'll be picture perfect.
Gear up for the colder months with this hooded evil eye patch utility jacket with front zipper. Also available in navy camo. Add a matching evil eye jewelry piece to complete the look.
Dance the night away in this gorgeous top with playful ruffles and cut-out shoulders. Also available in navy, black, and blush. Slather on some matching nail polish and you're ready to cha-cha-cha!
Snuggle up with this oversized cardigan sweater in slate gray. Add a stylish boot and you're ready for your autumnal weekend errands.
Flaunt your figure and turn heads with these gorgeous flared jeans. They're made of super-soft and stretchy denim that doesn't require breaking in, and have a high rise, button fly and flared bottom for a classic, boho-chic silhouette. Add a statement jacket and channel your inner gal-on-the-go!
Walk into any room and make a statement with this faux fur cropped coat in winter white. It's made of thick faux fur fabric with a soft lining for comfort, and features a set of side pockets to keep accessories secure when you're on the move. Add a loud party purse and you'll turn heads all night.
Make twirl moves in this faux wrap front knit maxi dress. Also available in wine. It has a faux wrap front style that ties on the side for the perfect fit, and features a flattering maxi length to keep you covered when temperatures drop. Add a cherry lip and you'll be the dancing queen of the festivity!
Shop the entire Sofia Vergara Walmart holiday collection at Walmart.com now!
