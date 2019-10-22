EXCLUSIVE!

Carissa Culiner Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2! Watch Her Daily Pop Announcement

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Oct. 22, 2019 11:08 AM

Congratulations are in order for our very own Carissa Culiner!

The E! News correspondent and Daily Pop co-host announced today that she is expecting baby No. 2 with husband Shanon Culiner.

"A certain someone at this table has been keeping a huge secret and I'm going to expose it right now," the proud mom shared on Daily Pop this morning before playing a clip of her son Chase finding out he's going to have a sibling.

"You're going to have a little baby," she shared while holding a copy of an I Am a Big Brother book.

As it turns out, Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart had a feeling about the pregnancy. And yes, they were more than excited to have the secret out.

"These two have been really good troopers," Carissa admitted. "Everyone in this office has known for a long time."

While the sex of the baby remains a secret for now, the E! News star says she will find out eventually. For now, Carissa is just thrilled to finally announce the big news.

"I'm so excited. We wanted another baby and we were very excited about it," she shared. "I'm 13 weeks now so the baby will be due in April."

Until then, Carissa will be soaking up her pregnancy journey with her special family who she can't help but praise on social media.

"Chase and I are so lucky to have you!" Carissa previously wrote on Instagram when celebrating Father's Day with Shanon. "Thank you for everything you do, keeping life fun and making us smile everyday. We love you so much!"

Congratulations again to the couple on their big news!

